Janet Kay Bird
Maple Rapids - Janet Kay Bird age 81, of Maple Rapids, MI, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will follow at Sowle Cemetery, Essex Township, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Janet was born in Lansing, MI on January 8, 1938, the daughter of Gale W. and Lena May (Barton) Antes the first born of ten children. She attended Fulton High School. Janet married Jerry Lee Bird on June 30, 1954 in Maple Rapids at Jerry's parents' home. Jerry passed away on August 26, 2017.
Janet and Jerry loved to spend time camping at Manistee for over 35 years creating many family memories. Janet enjoyed knitting and crocheting and made slippers for everyone. She loved to play BINGO, in fact "BINGO" was her C.B. handle. Janet was known as "The Card Lady" because of her love of writing and sending cards to people.
Janet is survived by 4 daughters: Brenda Coffin of Maple Rapids, Cindy (Deryl) Brunner of Perrinton, Cathy (Rodney) Barrett of Gladwin, Sara (Dennis) Mills of Hubbardston; 2 sons: William (Sandy) Bird of Portland, and Jeremy Bird of St. Johns; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 8 siblings: Jack (Shirley) Antes, David (Mary) Antes, Fred (Jean) Antes, Linda (Bob) Byrd, Becky (Walt) Lang, Denny Antes, Rod Antes, and Doug (Cena) Antes; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death her parents, husband Jerry, son Jerry Lee "Buster" Bird, son-in-law Rex Coffin, great-grandson Dakota Coffin, and brother Richard Antes.
In lieu of flowers, Janet's family requests memorials may be made to VFW Post #4113, 2497 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolence may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019