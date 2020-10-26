Janet L. Milan
Lansing - Janet was born March 4, 1944 in Medford, Oregon to the late Ag and Mel Dravenstatt. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Class of 1962. Janet met the love of her life, Tom, at St. Mary's High School and they were married June 27, 1964. The love affair between Tom and Janet has no ending, reflecting their eternal devotion to each other.
Janet's life was one of giving and love for her family and friends. Tom and Janet treasured their time together and enjoyed it up to the end. They loved to camp and spend time in Florida. Surviving are her husband, Tom, of 56 years; children, Melinda (Bruce) Gaukel, Debbie Milan; grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Wynn, Nicole (Zachary Ly) Gaukel, and Zachary Gaukel; brother, James (Karen) Dravenstatt-Moceri; sister, Julie (Norm) Spalding; brother, Jeffrey Dravenstatt; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday at Tiffany Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.