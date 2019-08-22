Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sycamore Creek Church
Lansing, MI
Janet Lee (Anderson) VanNatter

Janet Lee (Anderson) VanNatter Obituary
Janet Lee (Anderson) VanNatter

Delta township - Janet Lee (Anderson) VanNatter (86) Of Delta township (Formerly of Manistee) was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 17th, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. As a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Janet always saw the good in any everything. Janet was an avid Pinochle and Bridge player. She was an amazing knitter who made many baby blankets, sweaters and dishcloths for all to cherish. Janet taught watercolor at Delta Township for many years as she had a love of all arts. Janet was especially proud of her family. Janet would welcome anyone into her home, especially on holidays. She truly was one of a kind and one of the most loving people. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Bessie Anderson. She is survived by her brother: Robert (Chris); Children: Gregory (Gloria), Pamela, Michelle (David), Matthew (Donna); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren she cherished and many other friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held at Sycamore Creek Church in Lansing, MI on August 24th at noon.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
