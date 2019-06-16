Janet Lucille Hamel



Lansing - Our wonderful mother, Janet Lucille (Lloyd) Hamel, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was tired and missed Bob so much that she was ready to be with him. Janet was born April 12, 1939 in Williamston, Michigan to Clarence and Geneva (McGowan) Lloyd. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hamel on April 22, 2019. Janet is survived by 3 children, son Tom (Tammy) Hamel, daughters Krista (Bruce) Perkins, and Patty (Kevin) VanderWall. Also mourning her passing are her sister, Patsy Lloyd, brothers Chuck, George, and Dave. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert. She is also survived by brother-in-law Donald (Mary) Hamel, sisters-in-law Connie (Tom) Stepniak, and JoAnn (Tom Basile) Wiernasz. Also surviving her are grandkids Kate (Misael) Acosta, Taylor Hamel, Abby and Samantha Perkins and Austin, MacKenzie and Morgan VanderWall.



Jan worked in the restaurant business all of her life. She was employed with the Midway Hotel for many years as a banquet supervisor. She was awarded employee of the year in 1986 and was prized with a trip to Hawaii. Her favorite hobbies were golfing, crossword puzzles, watching sports and going to the casino (where she was very lucky on the slot machines). She was a true sports fan who knew more about sports than most. She was the best mom, grandma, and friend to everyone. She treated everyone with equal kindness and she had a wicked sense of humor.



We would like to thank Sparrow Home Hospice nurse Raina McNamara as well as Jennifer Gagne for their care and friendship to our mom. We would also like to thank Sparrow Hospice House and Grandhaven Living Center. There will be a private memorial for Jan at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com