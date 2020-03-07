|
Janet Mead
Webberville - Janet Marie Mead, age 79 of Webberville passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Memorial Lutheran Church at 1022 W. Grand River Ave. Williamston, MI with a visitation one hour prior. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020