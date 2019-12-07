Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Park
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Janet Sue (Brooks) Lev Obituary
Janet Sue (Brooks) Lev

High Point, NC - Janet Lev of High Point, NC passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday November 23rd, 2019 at the age of 54. Janet was born January 15th, 1965, in Lansing, MI. She was a 1983 graduate from Grand Ledge High School.

She is survived by her boyfriend Robert Strandberg, her sons Alex Crews and Shawn Lev, her grandsons Lukas and Logan Lev, her sisters Bonnie Brooks, Laura (Mark) McNeil, Julie (Jimy) Combs, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her son Joseph Lev, her parents Leland and Pearl Brooks.

A Celebration of Life Picnic will be Saturday June 27th, 2020 at Heritage Park in Grand Ledge, MI from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
