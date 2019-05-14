|
|
Janice B. Martin
Williamston - Janice B. Martin, a well-known hairdresser in the Lansing area for over 50 years, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born December 28, 1933 to Floyd R. and Reah E. Horstman of Williamston, Michigan and had three siblings, Barbara, Robert and Kenneth, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Thomas) Brunner, Denese (Charles) Daniels Supercynski, Dennis (Linda) Mattson and Deanna (David) Collins; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and her aunt, Violet Horstman Lentz. A small service was held for the immediate family as she was laid to rest. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the or McLaren Hospice. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, East Lansing. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 14, 2019