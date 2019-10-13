|
|
Janice B. Parker
St. Johns - Janice B. Parker, age 83 passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Janice was born on May 24, 1936 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Roman and Delores (Droste) Hufnagel. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1954. On June 26, 1954 she married Sheldon B. Parker in St. Johns. She had worked as a teacher's aide in the public schools and later became the librarian at Perrin Palmer School. Janice's true legacy was the love she imparted on her family and friends. She loved playing bridge, canning and freezing garden goods and raising her family. She was a member of St. Joe's Alter Society. Janice is survived by her husband, Sheldon and children, Dennis (Susan) Parker of St. Johns, Richard (Cheryl) Parker of Northport, Carol (Michael) Barrett of St. Johns, Leon (Ann) Parker of St. Johns, Sheldon (Michelle) Parker of DeWitt, Michael (Tammy) Parker of Eaton Rapids and Barbara Furry of White Lake.
29 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Brothers and sisters, Elon Hufnagel, Carl (Joan) Hufnagel, Jerry (Diane Duflo) Hufnagel, Larry (Gale) Hufnagel, Frank Hufnagel and Karen Schafer. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Alexandra Parker, brother John Hufnagel and sister Ann Marie Pahl.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 1011 S. US 27, Suite A, St. Johns, MI 48879 or St. Vincent de Paul, 1009 S. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019