Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Okemos - Age 84, Janice Eileen Hollensen, known to her family and friends as Eileen, went Home to her Lord peacefully on November 14, 2019. Eileen loved her family, especially her precious husband Ray, who entered the Pearly Gates twenty-two years earlier. Most of all, Eileen loved Jesus, and was always ready to share the joy and promise of Christ's love, sacrifice, and salvation with anyone she met. Her shining spirit, generous heart, dear voice, sweet smile, and sparkling blue eyes will be deeply missed. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes Rees, and her husband of 42 years, Raymond H. Hollensen. She is survived by her brother John Richard (Miriam) Rees; children Kathleen (Paul) Kron, Jeffrey (Ann) Hollensen, and Susan (James) Green; grandchildren Christopher (Alicia) Hollensen, Andrew Hollensen, Benjamin (Susanna) Kron, Katherine Kron; great grandchildren Kaylynn and Kara Hollensen; nieces Teri (Todd) Lee, Cynthia Hollensen; and nephews Mark (Deborah) Hollensen and Daniel (Missy) Rees. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2 PM, at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Private family interment will take place at Eastlawn Memory Gardens, Okemos, MI. The family will receive friends 1 PM until time of service. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
