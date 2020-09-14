1/1
Janice Ellen Smith
Janice Ellen Smith

Lansing - Janice (Jan) Ellen Smith, beloved wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed into eternal life after a short and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 74, September 10, 2020.

She was born in Ludington, MI, as the second daughter of Paul and Phyllis Ruzgis, and raised in Scottville, MI. Jan graduated high school from Grand Ledge HS in 1966. She married the love of her life, Donald "Don" LeRoy Smith, April 23, 1977. She enjoyed working as a server at the Frontier Inn in Lansing, MI. She later enjoyed a career as secretary for International Trucks & Buses and retired from there in June of 2012.

In her "spare time", Jan enjoyed playing marbles and dice, scrapbooking, organizing, cooking and being a PROUD grandmother.

Janice is survived by her parents; husband, Don; children, Scott, Tammy, and Richard Pike; step-sons, Joel, Brendon, Bryan, and Paul Smith; 14 very loved grand children; 12 great-grand children; siblings, Jack Ruzgis, Jim Ruzgis, Joe Ruzgis, and Jean Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by siblings, Julie, Jerry, Jill and Joyce.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing, MI

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Mid-Michigan Autism Association.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Smith family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
