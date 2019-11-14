|
|
Janice Gross
Lansing - Janice Gross, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Lansing, Michigan, on 14 October 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she is the daughter of William Shepherd (deceased) and Jane McIntyre (Eden, NC), sister to Walter B. Shepherd (wife Janice), the wife of 51 years of Roger Gross, the mother of Akono Gross (wife Naomi), and Jayana Pyant (husband William), and the grandmother of 8 beautiful grandchildren Alexis, Aleyna, Joseph, Janelle, William, Dawn, Jane and Michael. She leaves a legacy with her 26 years of work on behalf of minority communities on breast and cervical cancer prevention with the Michigan Department of Health; 20 years of Graduate Level teaching of Health System Classes with Central Michigan University; and Health Consultant and Photography Services for the Lansing Sister Cities Commission to Ghana in West Africa and the Michigan Polio Network. She obtained a Masters of Public Health from University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science of Psychology from Michigan State University. She was a freelance photographer and poet; a singer and member of Lansing's Earl Nelson Singers; a dancer in various West African dance groups to include the Pashami Dancers; and a swimmer in the National Senior Olympics. She had a love for poetry, music, dance, nature, and most of all her family. Everyone loved her good-natured smile and spirit in which she exuded positivity and enthusiasm to everyone she met. A celebration of life will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, 6121 S. Waverly Road, Lansing, Michigan 48911, on 30 November 2019. Later internment will be held in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Bay City, Michigan. The family requests that any donations be made to the St. Jude Hospital for Children at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html or the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019