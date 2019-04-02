|
Janice I. Cotter
Grand Ledge - Janice I. Cotter, age 80 of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away March 31, 2019 in Lansing, MI. She was born May 6, 1938 in Lake Odessa, MI, daughter of Lisle and Alma (Brovont) Hayes. Janice was a retiree of Michigan Agri-Business Association; graduate of Grand Ledge High School, Class of 1956; a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge and the Birthday Girls Card Club. Janice and her husband, Bruce were quite the social couple…enjoying their retirement years at Lake of the Hills, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son Todd (Julie) Cotter, daughters, Kim (Tim) Sheerin and Jeanine Reeder (Andrew Geister); grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Horton, Michael (Alaina) Sheerin, Jake (Sarah) Reeder, Eric Reeder, Todd Cotter, Jessica Cotter, Nicholas Cotter; great grandchildren: Braden Horton, Ava Horton, Leah Horton, Johanna Reeder, Maggie Reeder, Jase Sheerin and Arya Sheerin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bruce Cotter (2013), daughter Jill Marie, son-in-law Gordon Reeder, parents, sister Joan Young and brother Harold Hayes.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment at North Eagle Cemetery, Eagle Twp., Clinton County. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5-8 p.m., with a Scripture service to begin at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to Eaton Community Palliative Care, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Janice Cotter. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019