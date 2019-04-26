Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverview Church, REO Town Venue
1115 S Washington Ave
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Church, REO Town Venue
1115 S Washington Ave
Lansing, MI
Janice K. (Siwek) Gillengerten

Janice K. (Siwek) Gillengerten Obituary
Janice K. (Siwek) Gillengerten

Wolverine MI,/ formerly Lansing - Janice K. (Siwek) Gillengerten, beloved spouse of Charles, mother, grandmother, and sister, of Wolverine MI, formerly of Lansing, passed away April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 24, at Riverview Church, REO Town Venue, 1115 S Washington Ave, Lansing. Visitation begins at 10 am, memorial service @ 11 am, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jan's name to Tidewell Hospice @tidewellhospice.org
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
