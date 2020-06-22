Janice Kay Graebner
Lansing - Died on June 10, 2020 in her home in Lansing, Michigan. Known as the cat lady, she loved all animals. Jan worked for the Post Office for over 30 years as a clerk and after retiring, she became a docent at Potter Park Zoo. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Violet (Morris) and Milton Bailey, and her sister, Rebecca Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Kyle) Ingraham, brother, Paul (Diane) Bailey, and her grandson, Wesley James Ingraham, along with many loved family and friends. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be planned for 2021. For a full obituary visit www.palmerbush.com.
Lansing - Died on June 10, 2020 in her home in Lansing, Michigan. Known as the cat lady, she loved all animals. Jan worked for the Post Office for over 30 years as a clerk and after retiring, she became a docent at Potter Park Zoo. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Violet (Morris) and Milton Bailey, and her sister, Rebecca Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Kyle) Ingraham, brother, Paul (Diane) Bailey, and her grandson, Wesley James Ingraham, along with many loved family and friends. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be planned for 2021. For a full obituary visit www.palmerbush.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.