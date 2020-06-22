Janice Kay Graebner
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Kay Graebner

Lansing - Died on June 10, 2020 in her home in Lansing, Michigan. Known as the cat lady, she loved all animals. Jan worked for the Post Office for over 30 years as a clerk and after retiring, she became a docent at Potter Park Zoo. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Violet (Morris) and Milton Bailey, and her sister, Rebecca Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Kyle) Ingraham, brother, Paul (Diane) Bailey, and her grandson, Wesley James Ingraham, along with many loved family and friends. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be planned for 2021. For a full obituary visit www.palmerbush.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 20, 2020
I am so sad and shocked to see this! Jan offered me so many kind and helpful words when my Mom passed away and took on my Moms kitties when they needed a home. I will never forget her kindness.
Aly Wendt
Friend
June 19, 2020
Janice was a Great Cousin that ill miss .
Carl Sisco
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. We will love you and miss you always my sweet cousin. Prayers for her family at this difficult time.
Myra Foster
Family
June 18, 2020
Katie, I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed any time I ever got to spend with your mom. Our Girl Scout trip to Mackinaw, we all claimed the adults had more fun than the girls. I can still hear her hearty laugh and giggle. I am so glad our Girl Scout families merged into so much mom and daughter love. She touched my heart and helped me be more open to those I didn't know. God bless you and your family.
Chris Wilcox
Friend
June 17, 2020
Janice, your kindness was such a gift to those you encountered, people and animals alike! What a job to raise a daughter on your own and my what an incredible job you did. Your love and all that you stood for certainly continues thru Katie and Wesley and so many others as well! You were a gift!
Jessica Ely
Friend
June 17, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Janice was always kind and loving to me over these many years. She will be sorely missed. May God bring your most precious memories of Janice to your mind during this difficult time. Love to all
Tammy Morris
Friend
June 17, 2020
So sad to hear about your passing. Remember all the fun times we had working at the PO and after work. Then our lives went in different directions but thanks to Facebook we got to reconnect. So enjoyed your posts and will miss them and especially you.
Cathy Bush
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sending heavenly prayers to you janice!
marlene gouba
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Dear Jan, I miss you already, I will miss you till we meet again. Jan you were such a dear sweet friend, I can't imagine a Daniel ODonnell concert with out you. My heart aches that you are not here, but I know you now live with peace and joy in paradise with God! There just aren't words to tell you how much you were cared for and loved.
Mary Swift
Friend
June 17, 2020
"IN THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL
MAY YOU FIND SOME COMFORT HERE!"
LOVE, Sylvia
Sylvia Dennis
Friend
June 17, 2020
I miss my best friend. We laughed, cried and sometimes even argued with each other. We were each other's go to person. Love and prayers to Katie and her family.
Cheryl VanPatten
Friend
June 17, 2020
My mom and Janice's mom were best friends. I knew both Jan and her brother Paul growing up. As usual, childhood friends lose touch. So sad to hear of Jan's passing. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
Penny Bell
Friend
June 13, 2020
We all were lucky to have you as a neighbor and friend. I really admired her faith; she was kind and quite funny, too! My deepest condolences to the family. Prayers for the family.
Tamara Hicks-Syron
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved