Katie, I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed any time I ever got to spend with your mom. Our Girl Scout trip to Mackinaw, we all claimed the adults had more fun than the girls. I can still hear her hearty laugh and giggle. I am so glad our Girl Scout families merged into so much mom and daughter love. She touched my heart and helped me be more open to those I didn't know. God bless you and your family.

Chris Wilcox

Friend