1/1
Janice Kay Lankerd
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Kay Lankerd

Holt - Age 74, passed away December 2, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946, in Hastings, Michigan, to Carl and Dolly Hulsebos.

Janice was an active member of River Terrace Church in East Lansing and was part of many church groups. She loved to travel, study family genealogy, hunt for antiques, loved good food, golfing, and spending time with family. She was also a member of the National Woman's Relief Corps.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Derek) Hiemstra, Ronald Lankerd II, and Brian (Kristy) Lankerd; grandchildren, Taylor (Tyler) Miller, Breckyn Hiemstra, Amanda (Nathan) Galbreath, Mary (John) Duck, Ashley (Danny) Copron, Robert Jinks II, Daniel (Heather) Jinks, Keri (Tim) Lashley, Aleshia Doubledee, Joanna (Fred) Frye, and Tyler (Nikki) Lankerd; 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Dennis (Tammie), Richard, Michael (Cindy), and David Hulsebos; sisters, Linda Heinze and Ruth (Roger) Craven; and her longtime friend and companion, Jim Pinkel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Lankerd I; and daughter, Suzanne Jinks. She will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery, Vermontville, MI. Her family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Janice, may be made to Sparrow Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved