Janice Kay LankerdHolt - Age 74, passed away December 2, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946, in Hastings, Michigan, to Carl and Dolly Hulsebos.Janice was an active member of River Terrace Church in East Lansing and was part of many church groups. She loved to travel, study family genealogy, hunt for antiques, loved good food, golfing, and spending time with family. She was also a member of the National Woman's Relief Corps.She is survived by her children, Brenda (Derek) Hiemstra, Ronald Lankerd II, and Brian (Kristy) Lankerd; grandchildren, Taylor (Tyler) Miller, Breckyn Hiemstra, Amanda (Nathan) Galbreath, Mary (John) Duck, Ashley (Danny) Copron, Robert Jinks II, Daniel (Heather) Jinks, Keri (Tim) Lashley, Aleshia Doubledee, Joanna (Fred) Frye, and Tyler (Nikki) Lankerd; 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Dennis (Tammie), Richard, Michael (Cindy), and David Hulsebos; sisters, Linda Heinze and Ruth (Roger) Craven; and her longtime friend and companion, Jim Pinkel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Lankerd I; and daughter, Suzanne Jinks. She will be dearly missed.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery, Vermontville, MI. Her family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.Memorial contributions, in memory of Janice, may be made to Sparrow Hospice.