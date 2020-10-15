Janice M. DeChelborHolt - Age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 13, 2020. Janice was born on October 4, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan, to William Lee and Beatrice Estelle (Laberteaux) Larner. Ms. DeChelbor was a resident of Holt. She retired from the State of Michigan as a Departmental Specialist in 2003. She loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed doing crafts, reading and devotional time, playing cards, and working outside in her flowers.Janice is survived by one brother, Stanley (Annette) Larner; sister-in-law, Ellen Larner; grandson, Justin DeChelbor; great-grandchildren, KeeLeigh DeChelbor, Justin DeChelbor, Jr., and Izzabella Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, William "Billy" Larner; brothers, Garth Larner and Gile Larner; son, Donald DeChelbor; and grandson, Jayson DeChelbor.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, 2121 N. Cedar Street, Holt. Janice's family is practicing social distancing and will be requiring people to wear masks. A limited amount of people will be allowed in at one time. Please pay your respects and exit, to allow other people to enter. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the service will be held for immediate family only. Interment will take place at Maple Grove, in Mason.The family would like to thank the nurses and techs at the Fresenius Kidney Care Center for their service and kindness over the past few years.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, at 2601 Coolidge Road, Suite A, East Lansing, MI 48823.