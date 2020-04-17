Services
Janice Marie Vargo


1954 - 2020
Janice Marie Vargo Obituary
Janice Marie Vargo

Fowler - Janice Marie Vargo (Jan), 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born on April 30, 1954 to Joseph and MaryAnn (Purchis) Vargo in Miami, Florida. Jan loved to travel, with memorable trips to Egypt, Canada, and nearly all 50 states. She loved her family dearly and had a special place in her heart for her cat, Shalom Shanyi. Jan was a gifted singer and an accomplished violinist and guitarist. Above all, Jan was a woman of great faith who delighted in studying the Word.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jan will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, sisters Nancy (Mike) Davenport, Margi (Wayne) Scherer, Karen (Andrew) Brown-Luetchford, brother Glenn Cornelisse; "sister-cousin" Fayette (Larry) Waligorski; paternal aunt Helen Hayes; maternal uncle Ira (Ann) Purchis; and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to World Vision or a local charity that supports needy families in America.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
