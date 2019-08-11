|
|
Janice May Kohls (Bongard)
Jackson - Jan was born November 1, 1934 in Barryton, MI. Jan passed away July 24, 2019 in Jackson, MI.
Jan was survived by husband Ronald, daughter, Rhonda Kohls-Dailey, sons David, Brian, Greg, brother Dennis Bongard and sister Nancy Wing.
There will be a Memorial Service for Jan at the First Congregational Church in downtown Jackson, August 12, 2019. The family will hold a visitation hour at noon. The Memorial Service with begin at 1 p.m.
The Family request that donations be made to the First Congregational Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019