Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Jackson, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Jackson, MI
Janice May (Bongard) Kohls


1934 - 2019
Janice May (Bongard) Kohls Obituary
Janice May Kohls (Bongard)

Jackson - Jan was born November 1, 1934 in Barryton, MI. Jan passed away July 24, 2019 in Jackson, MI.

Jan was survived by husband Ronald, daughter, Rhonda Kohls-Dailey, sons David, Brian, Greg, brother Dennis Bongard and sister Nancy Wing.

There will be a Memorial Service for Jan at the First Congregational Church in downtown Jackson, August 12, 2019. The family will hold a visitation hour at noon. The Memorial Service with begin at 1 p.m.

The Family request that donations be made to the First Congregational Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
