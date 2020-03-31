Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Janice Stevens


1938 - 2020
Janice Stevens

Grand Ledge - Janice Ann Stevens, 81, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2020. She was born July 31, 1938 in Riverdale, MI, daughter to Norman and Jessie (Meads) LaPaugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John and their children: John Scott (Mary) Stevens, Jeffrey (Doré) Stevens, and Shelly (Max Jr.) Brown; 9 grandchildren: Mcall, Sean, Max III, Capri, Dustin, Jessi, Mandy, Curtis, Alex, and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Patsy Reams, Suzi Wright, and brother Chuck LaPaugh.

Janice was a former cashier at Feldpausch and former kitchen employee at Grand Ledge High School. She loved to do crafts, painting, baking cookies, and spending time with family and friends at the cottage at Cobmoosa Shores, overlooking Lake Michigan. Janice was a very kind person, who loved and accepted everyone. She will be so greatly missed. Special thank you to Hospice Nurse Bill and Nurses' Aide Michelle for all your loving care and compassion.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone funeral services. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Janice Stevens. The family entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
