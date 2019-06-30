|
|
Janie Kitsmiller
Lansing - Janie Kitsmiller (Green)
Born June 2, 1923 in Lansing, Michigan daughter of the late Noble and Bernice Green, passed away Monday, June 24 2019 at the age of 96.
Janie was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for Okemos Hardware. She loved her family, staying at South Haven during the summers, playing bridge with her wonderful friends and going to casino's.
Two children survive her: David Kitsmiller of Saint Simons Island, Georgia and JoDee (Rob) Fortino of East Lansing, MI; grandchildren Michael Fortino, Sara Fortino, Chris (Lacey) Kitsmiller, Kyle Kitsmiller, Noelle (Kevin) Cafagna Owens; great-grandchildren Landon Kitsmiller, Ellie Johnson and Marcus Owens along with other extended family.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Kitsmiller; their son Tom Kitsmiller; and sisters Virginia Padgett and Rosemary Hammond.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions can do so to in Janie's name.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Lansing Chapel. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019