Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Jarold B. Proctor

Elsie - Jarold B. Proctor, 74 of rural Elsie formerly of Hubbardston passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1944 in Ionia, MI the son of Harold and Marjorie (Owen) Proctor. He graduated from Carson City High School and had worked 40+ years at Sealed Power/Dana Corp. retiring in 2000.

On July 14, 1984 he married Peggy Salters Pattison in St. Johns, MI.

Jerry was a big Michigan Football Fan, loved current events and the news, his annual Canada fishing trip with his buddies and family, reading, visiting with company on a daily basis, in depth conversations, history, growing a garden, cutting firewood, cats and watching Ancient Aliens.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy, children Jodi (Mike) Arrowood, grandson Ryan (fiancé Brittany) Arrowood, step children, Dana Moore, Brad Pattison, Hugo and Ben, Brandon & Tanya Pattison, step- grandchildren Carter, Raven, Scout and Taya and Lane

Sister, Shirleyan Hill and Brother Jon and Helen Proctor. James, brother (deceased)and Donna. Marc, son and Pam both deceased.

As per his request there will be no services. Memorials may be given to the Clinton County Animal Control and arrangements are by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
