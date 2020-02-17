|
Jason John Shawanibin (Shpi ming zhinoogeh)
April 23, 1972 - February 16, 2020. Jason began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday morning at the age of 47 surrounded by his family.
Beloved son of James & Mary Lynn "Sharon" Shawanibin (predeceased). Jason leaves behind his Soulmate Bruce Armstrong, sisters Fay Trudeau (Craig) of Wikwemikong and Stephanie Shawanibin-Goodrich (Aarin) of Lansing, Michigan and his fur baby 'Chi Chi'.
Survived by his nieces & nephews Kenneth, Delores, Dalton, Caleb, Andrew, Jacob, Shyan, and Sienna. Great uncle to Kaneshia, Kane, Waaseyaa, Autumn, Sapphire, Sawyer, Andrew Jr. and Brody. Godparents Daniel Mahgagahbow and Julianne Rivers. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason loved making people laugh and his crazy sense of humour always brought laughter to the ones that knew him. He loved doing his beadwork such as keychains, pens and lighters and was also known for his Star quilt tops.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020