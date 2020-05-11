Jason Kyle
Grand Ledge - Jason R. Kyle, 55, of Grand Ledge, MI, born September 16, 1964, passed away May 10, 2020. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone services. A military graveside service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.