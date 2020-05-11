Jason Kyle
Jason Kyle

Grand Ledge - Jason R. Kyle, 55, of Grand Ledge, MI, born September 16, 1964, passed away May 10, 2020. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone services. A military graveside service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
