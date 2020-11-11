Jason Painter Price
October 7, 1975 - November 1, 2020
On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Jason Painter Price, devoted husband, brother, son, and highly regarded musician and educator passed away at the age of 45. Born the first of twins on October 7, 1975 in Williamsburg, VA, Jason developed a precocious interest in and aptitude for music, learning composition, sound design, computer music, multiple styles of playing, and multiple instruments, including trumpet, which would become his signature instrument and passion. Jason received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Virginia Tech in 1998 where he gained a reputation as a multi-talented performer working with jazz, avant-garde, and rock groups in local clubs and throughout the region. Jason earned his Master of Musk and Doctor of Musical Arts from the Eastman School of Music in 2005.
While at Eastman, Jason helped found the world-renowned contemporary-music ensemble, Alarm Will Sound. In 2004, when Alarm Will Sound became Artists-in-Residence at Dickinson College, Jason moved to Carlisle, PA where he met Blake Jamison Williams, whom he would marry in 2010.
A highly accomplished and multifaceted musician who performed music (trumpet and electronics) and arranged sound design, Jason served as a Grammy voter and has performed alongside many of the world's most revered musicians in venues throughout the world including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Knitting Factory, The Kitchen, the Library of Congress, the Walker Arts Center, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Lincoln Center, Disney Hall, Holland Festival (the Netherlands), International Performing Arts Center (Russia), the Hermitage (Russia), Berlin Philharmonic (Germany), and the Cork Opera House (Ireland).
Jason lectured and taught throughout the world and served as a faculty member in Sound Design in the Department of Theatre at Michigan State University. As an educator, he celebrated a student-centered experiential pedagogy that balanced theory, technical learning, and creative application. Jason created innovative compositions for live performances at MSU and numerous venues throughout the United States. He was considered by his students and peers to be extraordinarily kind, compassionate, and enthusiastic about teaching and learning.
Jason's passion for music, theater, technology, art and collaboration brought people together from many fields in order to create and express beauty in our world. It was his warmth, humor and love that knitted these people from different walks of life together as an extended family. Jason's enormous talent, passion, and loving kindness will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Blake (47), father Howard (88), mother Marianna (81), his twin brother Phillip (45), and brothers Leffel (59), and David (58). Pending COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Jason and Blake's farmhouse in Mason MI. For more information please contact todwilliams@mac.com or visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/JasonPrice3
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jason to the MSU Department of Theatre to help fund innovations in Sound Design (www.theatre.msu.edu/donate-online
) and to Alarm Will Sound (www.alarmwillsound.com/support
).