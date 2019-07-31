|
|
Jason Patrick Krause
Lansing - Jason passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019 at the young age of 48. Jason was born on October 1, 1970 in Lansing, Michigan, where he lived his whole life. He began his work career at McDonald's at the age of 16. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1988 and started work as a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office, where he celebrated his 27th year of service. He married the love of his life and best friend on Sept.13,1997, and together they started their family and had three children. Jason was a shining light who always brought smiles and laughter to all he met. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by so many. He enjoyed more than anything, spending time with his family who he adored. He loved all his teams - Lions, Tigers, Pistons, Warriors and especially the Red Wings and Spartans. He loved playing games, watching Friends and How I Met Your Mother, movies, camping, and Cedar Point. He was one who always found the positive in any situation and would always have a joke or a sarcastic remark to turn the mood around. Jason is preceded in death by his father, Michael P. Krause and mother, Sherry Lee Krause. Jason is survived by his wife of 22 years, Amy (Grace) Krause; his children Zachary, Lexi, and Lucas; his brother, Kurt (Kim) Krause; sister, Kelly Rolfe; many other close family members and friends, who are like family. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 5:00 P.M. with the Celebration of Jason's Life beginning at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Contributions may be made to Ele's Place in memory of Jason. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 31, 2019