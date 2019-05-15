Jasper Howell



Lansing - Jasper Louis Howell, 61 was born on June 5, 1957 to the late Bennie Mae Howell and the Late James Howell. After battling cancer with all that he had, he died peacefully in his sleep on May 11, 2019.



A lifelong resident of Lansing, Jasper graduated from Sexton High School and attended Northwood University where he received his bachelor's degree in business management. He started his 25-year career with Michigan National Bank in 1974 working initially right out of high school in a variety of clerical positions. He completed his degree attending school at night which allowed him to build a career in Human Resources, predominately in banking and lastly at Community Mental Health where he retired in February 2019.



Jasper loved his family, his wealth of friends and the Spartans. He met, charmed and- after a year's engagement - married Cheryl Denita on Aril 24, 1993.They are blessed with two sons.



Because he bled green and white, he remained perpetually puzzled by his son Jonathan's love of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Fortunately for Jon, Dad's love was strong enough to overlook - although barely -- his error in team loyalties. And, Jon learned to wear green and white on occasion too! How could he not!



He loved playing golf and shared that love on Sundays and eventually at the CDJ annual outing with son, Jayson. He was super proud that he raised a son who played high school and college golf and is currently studying professional golf management at Ferris State University, the nation's first PGA accredited university golf management program.



Cheryl, Jayson and Jonathan will miss him forever.



He will also be missed and always cherished by his Sister, Pastor Iris I. Cotton; Brother Willie J. Howell; Brother Reverend Jimmie L. Howell and nephew, Joshua Beard, all of Lansing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by beloved niece, Teresa Keyton. Jasper is also survived by Brother James L. Howell; Sister Sarah M. Wilkins; Sister Leslie T. Howell; all of Lansing; Sister Annie L. Wallace of Cleveland, Ohio and a niece and four nephews.



He was fully blessed with many, many friends whose love, immense support and gifts of laughter made his life exceedingly rich.



In lieu of flowers, for those desiring to do something in memory of Jasper, please consider a gift in his honor to: The Greater Lansing Food Bank, PO Box 16224, Lansing, MI 48901; Sparrow Hospice Services, 1210 West Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48915 or the .



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 @ 11:00am at Friendship Baptist Church, 2912 Pleasant Road, Lansing, MI 48910. Visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI. on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm and also at the church 1 hour prior to services. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary