|
|
Jay C Lane
Holt - Born January 23, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan son of the late Paul and Virgilene (Wilson) Lane passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at age 79.
Jay was a 1958 graduate of Lansing Eastern High School, served in the U.S. Army, and retired in 1991 from the City of Lansing, department of public services and building following 32 years of service. He was a football mentor and coach, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing and working on his property up North which he lovingly referred to as "Lou's Little Cabin."
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Lou; their children, Kimberly (Mike) Stump, Pamela Lane, and Kevin (Amy) Lane; 3 grandchildren, Cassie (Josh) Hall, Kenneth Stump, and Mackinley Lane (Nicholas); 2 great-grandchildren, Jason "J.J." Hall and Cooper Chamberlain; brother-in-law, George Harrell along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Annette Harrell.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, in loving memory of Jay, may be made to Hospice of Lansing, the , or the . Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020