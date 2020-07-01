Jay Ernest Brant
East Lansing - Jay Ernest Brant passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1937 in New Freeport, Pennsylvania, a son of Ronald E. and Freda Whipkey Brant. Mr. Brant graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1959, and from Wayne State University School of Law in 1971. He began his law career as Special Counsel to the Detroit City Council, after which he became Chief Assistant United States Attorney in Detroit, then Executive Assistant to the United States Attorney in Miami, Florida. Mr. Brant completed his distinguished law career with Honigman, Miller, Schwartz & Cohn. Mr. Brant is survived by his wife, Lynn K. Richardson; daughter, Kathleen Brant (Jeffrey) Jones; sister, JoLane (Peter) Cecconi; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Please share Mr. Brant's entire obituary and leave condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/east-lansing-mi/jay-brant-9238056
. Those who wish to honor Jay are asked to consider a donation to the East Lansing Public Library or the Detroit Institute of Arts.