Jayne Ann Foy
Holt - Age 89, joined her husband Robert in heaven on April 1, 2020.
Born October 13, 1930, in Oil City, MI, to Alice (Lowe) and Harry Bert Lantz. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mable, Wetzel, Merge, Hope, Hunter, Carl, Larry, and Jack.
She was Miss Roscommon County and Houghton Lake's Snow Queen of 1948. In 1950 she married Robert B. Foy (deceased 2012) in Owosso, MI. She earned her PhT (putting hubby thru) while Robert earned his PhD. They moved from Lansing, MI to Holt, MI in 1968 and continued to raise their children Kathryn (Chris, deceased) Stover, Robert B. Foy Jr., Virginia (Tom) Holden, Theresa Valdes, Michele Foy, David (Debbie) Foy, Mary (Eric) Williams, Barbara Foy, and Thom (Lee) Foy.
She was blessed in life with 20 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, in-laws, but no outlaws. She was a mother, grandmother, or genuine friend to everyone she met.
She enjoyed reading, knitting/crocheting, crossword puzzles, and attending events involving her family or church.
At this time there are no services planned. However, please check on EstesLeadley.com for updates. We anticipate a summer memorial service at Holt Christian Church in Holt, MI. Her ashes we'll be interred at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holt Christian Church, , or The .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020