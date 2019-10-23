|
Jayne Marie Acker
Jayne Marie Acker (Doerr) was born on July 8th, 1960 to Darwin and Beverly Doerr in Holt, MI.
She was married to Ryan Acker on December 6th, 1980. Surviving is her husband, Ryan; Son, Ryan Carl Acker of Key West, Florida; Daughter, Adriane (Adam) Meidinger of Westphalia, Michigan; two grandson's, Owen and Hayden Meidinger; two brothers, three sisters and countless extended family and friends.
Service will be on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church 5740 Holt Rd, Holt. Visitation will be at 11am followed by a memorial service at Noon. Lunch-in to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the family will be accepted at the church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019