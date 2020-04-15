Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Jean A. Denslow


1934 - 2020
Jean A. Denslow Obituary
Jean A. Denslow

Lansing - Age 85, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to her Lord on April 14, 2020. Born September 27, 1934 in Cleveland, OH. Jean married her husband Norm on September 18, 1954 and Norm's job moved the family to Saginaw, MI and then to Lansing in 1976. Jean graduated in 1952 from Fairview High School in Fairview Park, OH. After graduating she worked at Ohio Bell until the birth of her first child. After 3 decades of being a devoted mom, Jean went back to work at a local McDonalds as a hostess. Jean attended Mount Hope Church, where she and her late husband, Norm volunteered for the Down In The Streets ministry feeding the homeless of Lansing. She continued to volunteer until her mobility would not allow it. Surviving are her three children, Gary (Sharon) Denslow of Wake Forest, NC, Debbie (Don) Guadagni of Brighton, MI, and Todd (Alison) Denslow of Clayton, NC; her three grandchildren, Kyle (Edjola) Smith, Shelby (Kevin) Shreve, and Alyssa Guadagni; and her great-grandson, Wesley Shreve; sister, Patricia Pietszak. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Norm; and her parents, Frank & Verna Lamphier. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brookdale Meridian Assisted Living in Haslett for their 3 years of kind and dedicated care of Jean. A memorial to be determined after Covid-19. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
