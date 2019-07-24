Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Jean A. "Jeanne" Randall


1927 - 2019
Jean A. "Jeanne" Randall Obituary
Jean A. "Jeanne" Randall

Lansing - Age 92, Jeanne passed away on July 21, 2019. Born June 10, 1927 in Detroit, MI. She was a Medical Technologist for the State of Michigan for many years before her retirement. She was member, while her health allowed, of Delta Presbyterian Church. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Randall, and is survived by many great friends.

The gathering will be from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. Friday with a memorial service at 3:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI 48917. Jeanne will be buried next to her husband. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 24, 2019
