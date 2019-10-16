Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Chief Okemos Sportsman's Club
4667 Gunnell Road
Dimondale, MI
Jean A. Wank


1933 - 2019
Jean A. Wank Obituary
Jean A. Wank

Dimondale - Age 86, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of Louis F. and Gertrude (Boeshaar) Acuña, grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan and married David A. Wank on June 18, 1955. Mrs. Wank was an alumni of Western Michigan University (graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics), a Life Member of the NRA, Chief Okemos Sportman's Club, Meridian Community Band, DeWitt Community Band, Twilight Memories, Senior Class Band, 5th Michigan Regiment Band, Ein Prosit German Band, Miller Road Band and New Horizons Band. She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2003, her sister, Nancy and brother, Robert. Surviving are her sons, Alan (Roxanne) Wank of Forest, VA and Michael (Julie) Wank of Howell; grandsons, Russell (Cara) Wank, Matthew Wank, and Eric (Danielle) Wank; great-grandsons, Jackson & Maxwell Wank; sisters, Karen (Robert) Clemens and Donna (Richard) Mather and sister-in-law, Heidi Wank. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at Chief Okemos Sportsman's Club, 4667 Gunnell Road, Dimondale 48821. Music from her band friends and socializing begins at 12 Noon, followed by Reflections at 2 P.M. The family gives special thanks to Island City Assisted Living and The Care Team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NRA or Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
