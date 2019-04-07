|
|
Jean Alice McMullin Piggott
Lansing - Anointed and Blessed, Jean Alice McMullin Piggott went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully, with family at her side, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing at the age of 97. Our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was born in Hemlock, Michigan on January 3, 1922 to Elizabeth Murphy McMullin (1890-1960) and Joseph Sebastian McMullin (1891-1982). She is predeceased by her dear brother, Edward Joseph, in 2004. Jean graduated from St. Mary's School of Saginaw in 1939. On November 29, 1941 she married Raymond George Piggott in Hemlock. Jean and Ray celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death in 2006. Many years were spent in the Bay City-Saginaw area before a move to Lansing in 1963 where the family business, MPC (McMullin, Piggott, Carter) Cashway Lumber, was started and remains today. There were years of enjoyment with family and friends in Lansing and at their vacation homes in Venice and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Jean lived the last 16 years of her life at Independence Village in Grand Ledge where she was blessed with many new and lasting friendships. Jean inherited her mother's love of music, playing the piano and organ. She was an avid reader and enjoyed at-home participation in rounds of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every weekday evening. She shared her love of history, plays, movies, good restaurants and shopping with her family. Jean was well-liked and well-known for her sense of style - ALWAYS classy and impeccable! Jean is survived by five sons: Raymond (Diana), DeWitt; Robert (Kathleen), Federal Way, WA; Joseph (Genese), Elk Rapids; Mark (Theresa), Lansing; and John Douglas (Peggy), Corunna. Her grandchildren are: Elizabeth (Joe) Totten, Noelle (Curt) Potocki, Brett (Beth) Shaw, Daneil Shaw-Dishaw, David (Maryana) Piggott, Michael Piggott, Gregory Piggott, Erin (Jordan) Wilday, Joseph "Mac" (Sarah) Piggott, Matthew (Allison Walacavage) Piggott, Sarah Piggott and Charlie Piggott. She had fond memories of the Maurer children, Donald, Martin, Patrick and Jack, and cherished her time with her fourteen great-grandchildren. The family expresses thanks to the exceptional staff at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan who provided such outstanding end-of-life care and compassion. Also to Comfort Keepers Home Health Care who enabled her to stay in her own home for a longer time, and to Regency West. Jean was a faithful member of St. Gerard Parish, Lansing, for forty years and of St. Michael's of Grand Ledge for the past fifteen years. She greatly appreciated the Eucharistic Ministers and Clergy who reassured her of Jesus' love and grace. The family is being served by Palmer, Bush & Jensen, Delta Chapel. Visitation will be 9:30 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Gerard, Lansing followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30. A luncheon will be served immediately following at the parish. She will be laid to rest at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Saginaw. Please do not send flowers. The family suggests that donations be made in her name to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan (https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give) (Fund: Hospice). Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019