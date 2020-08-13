Jean Ann Ruthruff
Holt - Born February 28, 1935 and passed away August 10, 2020.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt.
She is survived by her three loving children, one son Terry (Judy) Ruthruff and two daughters Deborah Cornell and Dawn Ruthruff, fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years Richard Gale Ruthruff, daughter Gale Schmitz, son-in-law Ricky Cornell, and two great-grandsons Marcus Schafer and Evan Cornell.
She loved to shop and cook, especially for her family. Her favorite things was to just spend time with her loving family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com