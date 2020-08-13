1/
Jean Ann Ruthruff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ann Ruthruff

Holt - Born February 28, 1935 and passed away August 10, 2020.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt.

She is survived by her three loving children, one son Terry (Judy) Ruthruff and two daughters Deborah Cornell and Dawn Ruthruff, fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years Richard Gale Ruthruff, daughter Gale Schmitz, son-in-law Ricky Cornell, and two great-grandsons Marcus Schafer and Evan Cornell.

She loved to shop and cook, especially for her family. Her favorite things was to just spend time with her loving family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved