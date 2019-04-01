|
|
Jean Bilow Mulkin
Lansing - Jean left this earth on March 28 after 92 years of bringing joy to all who knew her. Born on a farm in Shepherd, MI in August 1926, she was the eldest of five children born to Rendel and Gladys (Miller) Kniffen. Chores, caring for younger siblings, a mile walk to the one-room school and just making do helped form the foundation that supported her the rest of her life. In 1944, the new Shepherd HS graduate moved to Lansing and found work as a secretary for Hill Diesel. She married Charles "Bud" Bilow in 1949 and they spent 26 years working together to raise three children. Jean was able to stretch the modest income of a self-employed barber to meet the needs of her family. While money was scarce, the love, time and attention they gave to their children was abundant. After losing Bud in 1975, Jean returned to the work force as a secretary for the State of MI and focused on spoiling her two new grandsons. In 1979, the matchmaking of Bud's Aunt Georgia brought Jean and Charlie Mulkin together. They married and left MI for sunny AZ - but only after Jean exacted a pledge from Charlie to return every year for Christmas and a summer vacation. They did that and traveled the world, as well. Both loved their now eight grandchildren and spent many hours at sports events, school programs, dance recitals and just hanging out. Charlie passed in 2001 and Jean spent the next few years wintering in AZ, returning to MI in the summer. With the onset of dementia in 2010, Jean moved to assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and finally back in Lansing. Throughout her struggles with the disease, she never lost her smile and always treated her neighbors, visitors, and caregivers with kindness. Survivors include sister Gloria Ann (Bill) Brooks and brother Larry Kniffen, son Gary (Carol) Bilow and daughters Judy Larson and Karen Davis, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jean's memorial is Saturday, April 6 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, gathering at 10 am, service at 11 am. Jean loved children and pets so in lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to programs that help the vulnerable among them.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 1, 2019