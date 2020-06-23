Jean Brown
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Brown

Grand Ledge - Jean Mae Brown longtime Grand Ledge resident passed away June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born November 17, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Arthur W. and Mae E. (Eveleigh) Byers. She graduated from Sault High School and moved to Grand Ledge with her late husband in 1958. Jean was a stay at home mom who raised two wonderful children and after the kids were older she worked part time for the Department of Treasury and helped with payroll and accounting for her son Doug's construction company. She was a member of the Grand Ledge First Congregation UCC where she actively served in many ways including church garage sales, bake sales and providing funeral luncheons. She also was a member of the Wacousta O.E.S Chapter #133 and later in life enjoyed giving back and supporting her community by volunteering her time at the Believer's Church Food Pantry. Jean loved animals and was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma who will be truly missed. She is survived by her children, Linda Brown and Douglas (Lisa) Brown; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Snyder and Lindsay (Tyler) Smith; great grandchildren, Knox and Milo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; son-in-law, David Heffron and sister, Judy Dobbelaire. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Phil McKinney, officiating. Interment will follow at N. Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 1-3:00 p.m. and Monday before the service from 10-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be given to Believer's Christian Church Food Pantry or McLaren Hospice. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved