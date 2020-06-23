Jean Brown
Grand Ledge - Jean Mae Brown longtime Grand Ledge resident passed away June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born November 17, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Arthur W. and Mae E. (Eveleigh) Byers. She graduated from Sault High School and moved to Grand Ledge with her late husband in 1958. Jean was a stay at home mom who raised two wonderful children and after the kids were older she worked part time for the Department of Treasury and helped with payroll and accounting for her son Doug's construction company. She was a member of the Grand Ledge First Congregation UCC where she actively served in many ways including church garage sales, bake sales and providing funeral luncheons. She also was a member of the Wacousta O.E.S Chapter #133 and later in life enjoyed giving back and supporting her community by volunteering her time at the Believer's Church Food Pantry. Jean loved animals and was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma who will be truly missed. She is survived by her children, Linda Brown and Douglas (Lisa) Brown; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Snyder and Lindsay (Tyler) Smith; great grandchildren, Knox and Milo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; son-in-law, David Heffron and sister, Judy Dobbelaire. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Phil McKinney, officiating. Interment will follow at N. Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 1-3:00 p.m. and Monday before the service from 10-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be given to Believer's Christian Church Food Pantry or McLaren Hospice. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Grand Ledge - Jean Mae Brown longtime Grand Ledge resident passed away June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born November 17, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Arthur W. and Mae E. (Eveleigh) Byers. She graduated from Sault High School and moved to Grand Ledge with her late husband in 1958. Jean was a stay at home mom who raised two wonderful children and after the kids were older she worked part time for the Department of Treasury and helped with payroll and accounting for her son Doug's construction company. She was a member of the Grand Ledge First Congregation UCC where she actively served in many ways including church garage sales, bake sales and providing funeral luncheons. She also was a member of the Wacousta O.E.S Chapter #133 and later in life enjoyed giving back and supporting her community by volunteering her time at the Believer's Church Food Pantry. Jean loved animals and was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma who will be truly missed. She is survived by her children, Linda Brown and Douglas (Lisa) Brown; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Snyder and Lindsay (Tyler) Smith; great grandchildren, Knox and Milo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; son-in-law, David Heffron and sister, Judy Dobbelaire. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Phil McKinney, officiating. Interment will follow at N. Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 1-3:00 p.m. and Monday before the service from 10-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be given to Believer's Christian Church Food Pantry or McLaren Hospice. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.