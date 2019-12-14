Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Jean Chapman


1952 - 2019
Jean Chapman Obituary
Jean Chapman

Grand Ledge - Jean Frances Chapman a loving sister, aunt and devoted friend passed away December 12, 2019. Jean was born May 8, 1952 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Anthony F. and Frances J. (Tegels) Baker. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1970 and worked as a waitress at Flap Jack Shack and was a cashier at Wal-Mart. Jean found joy in serving others and enjoyed interacting with others at work. She was an avid reader and loved her cat, Gutmo. She is survived by siblings, Mary Jo (Gary) Kast, Sara Caswell and Charlie (Rochelle) Baker; sister-in-law, Anne Baker; special nephew, Clayton Chapman along with her other nieces and nephews, Steve, Nicole, Adam, Brian, Andrew, Zach, Laura and Megan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Ledge Food Bank, 4980 Burt Avenue, Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
