Jean Grof
Lansing - Jean Ann (Hittel) Grof, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend to many, Girl Scout leader, choir director, church choir member, mobile meals deliverer, Renaissance Singer, church member, community member, caregiver to many family members and friends, supporter of the Arts and the Michigan State University School of Music, co-worker and teacher to many fortunate Students at Lansing Community College. Jean was loved by many, as she has a way of making everyone feel special. She was always interested in others and how and what they were doing. Jean is an example of how we all should live our lives and give of ourselves and be generous with the gifts God gave us. She was caring, kind and would make the best out of what life offered even when the road was bumpy. She was a three-time graduate of Michigan State University and a natural born teacher. She never missed an opportunity to "teach" or to learn as she read every type of literature. Jean believed that everyone could be taught and learn. She would give each student all that she had and afford them an opportunity to succeed. Enough good can't be said about this fabulous, unsung, loving woman, who gave more to others than to herself. She lived a full-life having traveled the world and experienced other cultures, while still maintaining her first love, her family.
Jean leaves behind her husband, George Grof, daughters, Sarah Bannon, Carol (Tom) Veroni, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many grand-pets. Jean is succeeded in death by her parents, George and Freda Hittel and daughter, Mary Grof. In lieu of a Memorial Service, it was Jean's wish for us to remember her in our own way and take time with our loved ones. The family has asked that donations be made to Michigan State University School of Music, The , or the Homeless Angels of Owosso. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing from 4:00-7:00pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019