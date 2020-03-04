|
|
Jean Oviatt Draper
East Lansing - Jean Oviatt Draper died February 22, 2019. She was born to Clarence and Vera G. Oviatt on November 18, 1922 in Bay City. She moved with her family to East Lansing in 1951 and spent the rest of her life there. She graduated from ELHS and MSU where she was a member of the Tower Guard and Mortar Board honoraria and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Jean worked in advertising at J.W. Knapp Co., as a representative at Michigan Bell Telephone and as an academic advisor in MSU's University Division for 23 years. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Jack R. Draper, on June 10, 1945. She was a long-time member of The Peoples Church and the East Lansing Woman's Club. She is survived by Jack; her daughter, Carolyn (John) Johnson; son, John A. (Linda) Draper; grandchildren, Johnna (Nicholas) Hetrick, Neil Johnson and Jenna Michele; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Hetrick and Vera Michele. Her family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The People Church Foundation, 200 W. Grand River, East Lansing, MI 48823. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Peoples Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 15, 2020