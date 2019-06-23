Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Tansey Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Tansey Porter Obituary
Jean Tansey Porter

East Lansing - Educator, environmentalist, world traveler, witness and participant in historical events, Jean possessed an inquiring mind and was a life long learner.

She was preceded in her death by her husband Jack E. Porter (Purple Heart WWII) and their daughter Ann Lundy, along with her brothers Bud (Margaret) Tansey and Bob (Barb) Tansey and their parents Florence and Mike Tansey.

Jean's zest for living life will continue to inspire her grandchildren; Katherine Lundy, Travis Lundy; son-law-in A.Lee Lundy and wife Nancy; niece Sheila Tansey Johnson; two great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

An eternal optimist Jean expressed her gratitude for the beauty, joy and friendships each day brought to her. A member of the People's Church, East Lansing and Burcham Communities, she will be missed by her numerous friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Porter family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now