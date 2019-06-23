|
|
Jean Tansey Porter
East Lansing - Educator, environmentalist, world traveler, witness and participant in historical events, Jean possessed an inquiring mind and was a life long learner.
She was preceded in her death by her husband Jack E. Porter (Purple Heart WWII) and their daughter Ann Lundy, along with her brothers Bud (Margaret) Tansey and Bob (Barb) Tansey and their parents Florence and Mike Tansey.
Jean's zest for living life will continue to inspire her grandchildren; Katherine Lundy, Travis Lundy; son-law-in A.Lee Lundy and wife Nancy; niece Sheila Tansey Johnson; two great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
An eternal optimist Jean expressed her gratitude for the beauty, joy and friendships each day brought to her. A member of the People's Church, East Lansing and Burcham Communities, she will be missed by her numerous friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Porter family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019