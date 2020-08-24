1/1
Jeanette "Netty" MacDonald
Jeanette "Netty" MacDonald

Lansing - Jeanette "Netty" MacDonald, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born June 26, 1941, the daughter of Charles E. Crippen and Pat Crippen. After graduating from Marygrove College, she worked as a Social Worker for the Wayne County Bureau of Social Aid until her marriage and relocation to Lansing. Netty was primarily a homemaker and housewife, but she also worked in the retail office industry throughout her marriage. Her volunteerism for the American Heart Association and Meridian Township election board were important to her, and as a musically inclined and gifted pianist, she sang in the original church choir of St. Thomas Aquinas. Netty was an avid reader and enjoyed her book club at Hope Borbas Okemos Library and cherished the friends she made there. She and her husband loved to dance, especially to polka music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert MacDonald; and her parents.

Jeanette will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert "Max" (Mary) MacDonald, Jennifer Christian, and Anne Marie MacDonald; her grandchildren, Brittney, Bradley, Alana, Caitlin, Madison, and Mason; and her great-grandchildren, Alaura, Jason Jr., and Lovelyn Stevens; and her sisters, Susan Roy, Gail (Kelley) Atchison, Joanne (David) Piasecki, Patricia Crippen & Mike McNeece, and Mary Lou (Rick) Maxwell.

Due to Covid, no services will be held. Instead, the Jeanette's children encourage family and friends to share memories at www.greastlansing.com and grieve her safely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Jeanette's name.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
