Jeanne Fancher
Bath - Jeanne Marie Fancher, age 78, of Bath, MI passed away April 27, 2020. She was born March 22, 1942 in Goodrich, MI to Henry and Bertha (Kolbnock) Moss. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robby Schmunsler; brother, Robert Moss; and sister, Judy Parks.
Surviving to cherish her memory are husband, Michael; son, Larry (Mary) Schmunsler; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
In 1988 she met the love of her life, Michael Fancher. Jeanne was known for her love of joking around with others. She worked as a bookkeeper for Michigan State University.
Visitation for Jeanne will take place Friday May 1 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, MI. The funeral home will be following social distancing practices. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020