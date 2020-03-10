Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Eaton Rapids , MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Eaton Rapids, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Sherman


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Sherman Obituary
Jeanne Sherman

Eaton Rapids - Went home on March 9, 2020. Jeanne loved life and life loved her right back. She was a woman of great kindness, generosity, creativity and enthusiasm. Born February 6, 1927 to Thelma and Bert Van Ark, she grew up in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Graduating from Albion College with a degree in social work, she married Eber Sherman in 1949. After working for Michigan Children's Aid Society and while raising six children, she returned to school in 1977 receiving a second degree in education from Michigan State University. She then taught and volunteered in Eaton Rapids school system for many years.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Eber; daughter, Mindy; grandson, Matthew Sherman; and son-in-law, Peter Nestor. Surviving are daughters, Karen Nestor, Jan (Rick) Hettich, Mary Beth (Jeff) Morgan; sons, John (Lynn), Mark (Trish); twelve beloved grandchildren, Sean, Elizabeth, Daniel, David, Maggie, Brendan, Jane, Molly, Clara, Kyle, Zachary, Sofia; five great grandchildren, Emmett, Mary, Iris, Sage and Anna. She also leaves sisters, Ginnie Scott, Judy (Bill) Babbitt; plus, many treasured nieces and nephews.

Her greatest loves were family, good friends, all children, gardening and birding.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to any cause that offers nourishment and loving care to needy souls such as Heart and Hands (Eaton Rapids) and Manna Food Project (Harbor Springs).

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -