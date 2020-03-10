|
Jeanne Sherman
Eaton Rapids - Went home on March 9, 2020. Jeanne loved life and life loved her right back. She was a woman of great kindness, generosity, creativity and enthusiasm. Born February 6, 1927 to Thelma and Bert Van Ark, she grew up in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Graduating from Albion College with a degree in social work, she married Eber Sherman in 1949. After working for Michigan Children's Aid Society and while raising six children, she returned to school in 1977 receiving a second degree in education from Michigan State University. She then taught and volunteered in Eaton Rapids school system for many years.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Eber; daughter, Mindy; grandson, Matthew Sherman; and son-in-law, Peter Nestor. Surviving are daughters, Karen Nestor, Jan (Rick) Hettich, Mary Beth (Jeff) Morgan; sons, John (Lynn), Mark (Trish); twelve beloved grandchildren, Sean, Elizabeth, Daniel, David, Maggie, Brendan, Jane, Molly, Clara, Kyle, Zachary, Sofia; five great grandchildren, Emmett, Mary, Iris, Sage and Anna. She also leaves sisters, Ginnie Scott, Judy (Bill) Babbitt; plus, many treasured nieces and nephews.
Her greatest loves were family, good friends, all children, gardening and birding.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to any cause that offers nourishment and loving care to needy souls such as Heart and Hands (Eaton Rapids) and Manna Food Project (Harbor Springs).
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020