Jeannette E. "Jett" Rice
Jeannette "Jett" E. Rice

Lansing - Jeannette "Jett" E. Rice, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Jett was born September 11, 1933 in Lansing to Victor and Opal (Harte) Wildt. She was a longtime employee at Michigan Beef in DeWitt before starting a twenty year career with the State of Michigan, working in the Department of Education's personnel office. She loved bowling and was a member of the Lansing Bowling Hall of Fame. Jett was also an avid MSU fan.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana O'Shesky; her husband, John "Jack" Rice; her sister, Jeanne Carver; and her parents.

Jett will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debra (Michael) Reed, Roxane (Ronald) Ver Planck, and Kari (Paul) Ferri; her son-in-law, Thomas O'Shesky; her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Larry Atkinson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with interment to follow at DeWitt City Cemetery in DeWitt. Memorial contributions may be made to the MSU Athletic Dept. in Jett's honor.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
