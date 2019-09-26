Services
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Jeffery Jim Ashley

Charlotte - Jeffery Jim Ashley passed away on September 22, 2019, at the age of 73, after bravely battling cancer with courage and dignity. He was a graduate of Okemos High School, Lansing Community College, Western Michigan University and the National FBI Academy.

Jeff retired in 1999 after a 30 year law enforcement career with the Lansing Township Police Department. After his retirement he served three separate missions as a UN police officer/station commander for the United Nations Mission in Kosovo. An avid outdoorsman, fisherman, antique collector and history buff, Jeff also had a special interest in history and artifacts of the Civil War.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Patricia Ashley; stepsons, David (Juli) Ellison and Matthew Ellison; grandsons, Sebastian Eaton-Ellison and Max Ellison; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marie Ashley; son, William Ashley; sisters, Mary "Chris" McClean and Lynn Hayes-Maceroni; brother, Paul Ashley; and guardian/mentor, William Fry.

A special thank you to Jeff's doctor at the University of Michigan, Paul Loren Swiecicki, MD, for providing Jeff with outstanding care, support and friendship.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Pray Funeral Home, 401 W. Seminary, Charlotte, MI. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Head and Neck Molecular Monitoring Fund. Please make checks payable to "University of Michigan" and send to Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI, 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 to make your gift. Pre-addressed envelopes will be available at the visitation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
