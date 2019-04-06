|
Jeffory Potter
Lansing - Age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jeffory was born in Lansing, the son of James A. and Genevieve (Rahal) Potter. He retired from MDOT after 36 years and served in the National Guard for 25 years. Jeffory was a great storyteller and loved to help others. He kept busy in retirement with home projects and if not at home, could be found at his "church" (Lowe's), finding parts for his next project. Jeffory adored his dogs, but most important in his life was his family. Jeffory was preceded in death by his siblings, Jamie Sue Potter, James A. Potter and Jan Dee Potter. Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah; sons, Jeffory (Angie) potter, Brian (Bobbie Jo) Potter and Nicholas Potter; 4th "son", Randall Rathbun; granddaughter, Emirald Potter; sister, Jeri Lou (Robert) Cairns. Funeral services will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Melkite Church, 725 Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing. Interment will follow at Delta Center Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Jeffory. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 6, 2019