Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Peoples Church
200 W Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI
Jeffrey Dawson


1970 - 2019
Jeffrey Dawson Obituary
Jeffrey Dawson

Haslett - Jeffrey David Dawson, age 49 of Haslett, Michigan passed away on Monday August 19, 2019. Jeff was born January 12, 1970 to Gary and Sharon (Buchanan) Dawson in Windsor, Ontario Canada.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Gary and Sharon; sister, Jennifer Dawson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jeff was a wonderful man and a friend to everyone who knew him. He was thoughtful, caring, loving and kind. A great conversationalist, Jeff was interested in everything and enjoyed discussions on any topic, whether it was politics, sports, current events etc. He could find humor in any subject and always left people feeling better for themselves.

Jeff will be dearly missed by all.

Services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019; 11:00 a.m., at The Peoples Church, 200 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Dawson family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
