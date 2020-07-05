Jeffrey Dingee
Lansing - Jeffrey Marshall Dingee, 63 of Lansing, a kind man with a servant's heart, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jeffrey was born September 26, 1956 to Floyd and Beverly (Gonser) Dingee in Eaton Rapids. After high school he worked as a furniture maker, and loved and excelled at woodworking throughout his life. He used this gift for mission trips at Solid Rock Bible Camp, in Alaska, Carpenters for Christ, in Mississippi and Camp Barakel, in Michigan. Jeff also enjoyed being with his family, gardening and biking with his wife, hunting with Mark, out on golf course with Jason, making an annual men's retreat at Camp Barakel with Matthew, and being with his grandchildren. Jeff was a Metal Model Maker at GM, retiring after 38 years. Jeffrey was always blessing his family with his workmanship, from children's toys to the family heirloom John Deere Tractor.
A loving, man of God, Jeffrey was devoted to his family and church, he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lorel; sons, Matthew (Emery) Dingee, Mark (Holly) Dingee, and Jason Dingee; and their mother Christine; Lorel's children, Joel (Ellen) Hopkins, Valerie (Job) Vranish, and Jonathan (Lorelei) Hopkins; 10 grandchildren; sister, Julie Detwiler; and mother, Beverly Dingee-Frank, and her husband Lester Frank. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Sue in 1988; and by his father, Floyd in 1991.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 5, 2020, 1-3:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte, Michigan. There will also be an outdoor visitation and service on Monday, July 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 12-2:00 PM, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM at South Church in Lansing, Michigan, at 5250 Cornerstone Dr, Lansing, MI. Pastor Don Denyes will be officiating the service. Interment will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Delta Center Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to organizations that Jeff had a passion for; Camp Barakel; Carpenters for Christ; Multiple Sclerosis Association; Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Jeffrey on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
