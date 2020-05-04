Jeffrey R. Vincent
1951 - 2020
Jeffrey R. Vincent

St. Johns - Jeffrey R. Vincent, age 68, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home in St. John's, Michigan. He was born in Lansing, MI on February 17, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Betty (Grossnickle) Vincent. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Vincent and his wife, Alison Wilson, and Michael Vincent and his wife, Kristin (Witte) Vincent; and his partner of 15 years, Lynn Stam. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Evan, Alexander, Adam, and Harper; his sister, Jill Tierney, and his brothers, Steven, James, Peter, and Chad; and step-mother, Antonia (Domingo) Vincent.

He graduated from East Lansing High School in 1969. He graduated from Michigan State University, degrees in Microbiology and Public Health, and a Master's and PhD in Botany and Plant Pathology. He was a beloved father, son, brother, companion, husband, neighbor, and friend.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
